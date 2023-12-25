Taurean Prince's Los Angeles Lakers face the Boston Celtics at 5:00 PM ET on Monday.

Prince, in his previous game (December 23 win against the Thunder), produced 10 points, six rebounds and two blocks.

In this article we will dive into Prince's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Taurean Prince Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 9.7 12.4 Rebounds 2.5 2.9 4.1 Assists -- 1.7 2.1 PRA -- 14.3 18.6 PR -- 12.6 16.5 3PM 2.5 2.0 3.2



Taurean Prince Insights vs. the Celtics

Prince is responsible for attempting 8.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.1 per game.

Prince is averaging 5.2 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 15.3% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

The Lakers average the most possessions per game with 103.3. His opponents, the Celtics, have one of the slowest tempos with 101.7 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Celtics are ranked third in the league, allowing 109.7 points per game.

The Celtics are the ninth-ranked team in the league, giving up 42.9 rebounds per contest.

The Celtics are the third-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 24 assists per contest.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Celtics are ranked 24th in the league, allowing 14 makes per game.

Taurean Prince vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/15/2023 20 3 2 1 1 0 0

