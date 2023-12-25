The Los Angeles Lakers, Rui Hachimura included, match up versus the Boston Celtics on Monday at 5:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Hachimura, in his most recent action, had 21 points and six rebounds in a 129-120 win over the Thunder.

We're going to look at Hachimura's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rui Hachimura Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 12.0 12.0 Rebounds 3.5 4.0 3.8 Assists -- 1.2 1.4 PRA -- 17.2 17.2 PR -- 16 15.8 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.2



Looking to bet on one or more of Hachimura's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rui Hachimura Insights vs. the Celtics

This season, Hachimura has made 4.6 shots per game, which accounts for 7.2% of his team's total makes.

He's knocked down 1.3 threes per game, or 7.7% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Lakers average the most possessions per game with 103.3. His opponents, the Celtics, have one of the slowest tempos with 101.7 possessions per contest.

The Celtics give up 109.7 points per game, third-ranked in the league.

The Celtics allow 42.9 rebounds per game, ranking ninth in the NBA.

The Celtics give up 24 assists per game, third-ranked in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Celtics are ranked 24th in the NBA, conceding 14 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Rui Hachimura vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/28/2023 24 6 4 1 0 0 0 10/30/2022 22 13 9 3 1 1 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.