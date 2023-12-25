Raiders vs. Chiefs: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 16
The Kansas City Chiefs (9-5) are considered 10-point favorites when they host the Las Vegas Raiders (6-8) in an AFC West matchup on Monday, December 25, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. For this game, an over/under of 40.5 has been set.
As the Chiefs ready for this matchup against the Raiders, check out their recent betting insights and trends. Before the Raiders play the Chiefs, take a look at their recent betting trends and insights.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Raiders vs. Chiefs Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kansas City Moneyline
|Las Vegas Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Chiefs (-10)
|40.5
|-500
|+375
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Chiefs (-10)
|40.5
|-500
|+385
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Other Week 16 Odds
- Click here for Bills vs Chargers
- Click here for Jaguars vs Buccaneers
- Click here for Colts vs Falcons
- Click here for Cardinals vs Bears
- Click here for Bengals vs Steelers
Las Vegas vs. Kansas City Game Info
- When: Monday, December 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Raiders vs. Chiefs Betting Insights
- Las Vegas' record against the spread in 2023 is 7-6-1.
- The Raiders are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 10-point underdog or more this season.
- Las Vegas has played 14 games this year, and four of them have gone over the total.
- Kansas City's ATS record is 8-6-0 this season.
- The Chiefs are yet to lose ATS (2-0) as a 10-point favorite or greater this season.
- Kansas City games have gone over the point total on five of 14 occasions (35.7%).
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.