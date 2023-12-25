The Kansas City Chiefs (9-5) host an AFC West battle against the Las Vegas Raiders (6-8) on Monday, December 25, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Raiders

When: Monday, December 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Monday, December 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri TV: Nickelodeon

Raiders Insights

The Raiders average just 1.4 more points per game (18.9) than the Chiefs surrender (17.5).

The Raiders collect just 8.3 fewer yards per game (284.9) than the Chiefs allow per contest (293.2).

Las Vegas rushes for 83.7 yards per game, 26.7 fewer than the 110.4 Kansas City allows per outing.

The Raiders have turned the ball over eight more times (24 total) than the Chiefs have forced a turnover (16) this season.

Raiders Away Performance

On the road, the Raiders put up 13.8 points per game and give up 25.7. That's less than they score overall (18.9), and more than they allow (20).

The Raiders accumulate 242.2 yards per game away from home (42.7 less than their overall average), and give up 374.3 in road games (39.9 more than overall).

Las Vegas accumulates 184.3 passing yards per game on the road (16.8 less than its overall average), and gives up 220 away from home (10.4 more than overall).

On the road, the Raiders accumulate 57.8 rushing yards per game and give up 154.3. That's less than they gain overall (83.7), and more than they allow (124.9).

The Raiders' offensive third-down percentage on the road (26.2%) is lower than their overall average (35.2%). And their defensive third-down percentage in away games (44.7%) is higher than overall (42.5%).

Raiders Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/26/2023 Kansas City L 31-17 CBS 12/10/2023 Minnesota L 3-0 FOX 12/14/2023 Los Angeles W 63-21 Amazon Prime Video 12/25/2023 at Kansas City - CBS 12/31/2023 at Indianapolis - CBS 1/7/2024 Denver - -

