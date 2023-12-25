Entering this week's action, the Las Vegas Raiders (6-8) have 13 players currently listed on the injury report as they square off against the Kansas City Chiefs (9-5) on Monday, December 25 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, with the opening kick at 1:00 PM .

The Raiders' last game was a 63-21 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Chiefs knocked off the New England Patriots 27-17 in their last outing.

Las Vegas Raiders Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Joshua Jacobs RB Quad Questionable D.J. Turner WR Shoulder Questionable Kolton Miller OT Shoulder Questionable Andre James C Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Jack Jones CB Knee Questionable Brandon Facyson CB Shin Questionable Maxx Crosby DE Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Bilal Nichols DT Back Full Participation In Practice Robert Spillane LB Illness Limited Participation In Practice Jesper Horsted TE Hamstring Questionable Dylan Parham OG Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Justin Herron OT Knee Limited Participation In Practice Michael Mayer TE Toe Out

Kansas City Chiefs Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Isiah Pacheco RB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB Nir (personal) Full Participation In Practice Jerick McKinnon RB Groin Out Kadarius Toney WR Hip Out Mecole Hardman WR Thumb Out Travis Kelce TE Neck Full Participation In Practice Donovan Smith OT Neck Out Trey Smith OG Hip Full Participation In Practice Wanya Morris OL Hip Full Participation In Practice Rashee Rice WR Hamstring Full Participation In Practice Cam Jones LB Illness Did Not Participate In Practice

Other Week 16 Injury Reports

Raiders vs. Chiefs Game Info

When: Monday, December 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Monday, December 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri TV Info: CBS

CBS

Raiders Season Insights

The Raiders rank fourth-worst in total yards per game (284.9), but they've been better on the other side of the ball, ranking 16th in the NFL with 334.4 total yards ceded per contest.

The Raiders are generating 18.9 points per game on offense this season (25th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are surrendering 20 points per contest (10th-ranked) on defense.

The Raiders are compiling 201.1 passing yards per contest on offense this season (23rd-ranked). Meanwhile, they are surrendering 209.6 passing yards per game (11th-ranked) on defense.

Las Vegas' rushing offense has been bottom-five this season, compiling 83.7 rushing yards per game, which ranks second-worst in the NFL. Defensively, it ranks 23rd with 124.9 rushing yards surrendered per contest.

With 19 forced turnovers (20th in NFL) and 24 turnovers committed (24th in NFL) this season, the Raiders rank 22nd in the NFL with a turnover margin of -5.

Raiders vs. Chiefs Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Chiefs (-10.5)

Chiefs (-10.5) Moneyline: Chiefs (-600), Raiders (+425)

Chiefs (-600), Raiders (+425) Total: 40.5 points

