One of the top pass-catchers in football will be on display when Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs host the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday, December 25, 2023.

Keep reading for the player props for the best contributors in this outing between the Chiefs and the Raiders.

Sign up to bet on the Chiefs-Raiders matchup or any other NFL game at FanDuel, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Zamir White Touchdown Odds

White Odds to Score First TD: +1000

White Odds to Score Anytime TD: +470

Isiah Pacheco Touchdown Odds

Pacheco Odds to Score First TD: +460

Pacheco Odds to Score Anytime TD: +250

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

More Raiders Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Davante Adams - - 64.5 (-113) Jakobi Meyers - - 40.5 (-113) Hunter Renfrow - - 20.5 (-113) Michael Mayer - - 24.5 (-114) Aidan O'Connell 204.5 (-113) - -

More Chiefs Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Travis Kelce - - 67.5 (-113) Patrick Mahomes II 269.5 (-113) 17.5 (-113) - Isiah Pacheco - 63.5 (-113) 25.5 (-113) Rashee Rice - - 67.5 (-113) Marquez Valdes-Scantling - - 18.5 (-113) Justin Watson - - 20.5 (-113)

Get the best new user bonus at FanDuel when you use our link to sign up to be on the NFL!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.