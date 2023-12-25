Based on our computer model, the Kansas City Chiefs will defeat the Las Vegas Raiders when they play at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, December 25 (at 1:00 PM ET). We have more projections, regarding the point spread, total and final score, available below.

The Chiefs rank 10th in points scored this year (22.8 points per game), but they've been thriving on defense, ranking third-best in the NFL with 17.5 points allowed per game. The Raiders rank fourth-worst in total yards per game (284.9), but they've been better on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 17th in the NFL with 334.4 total yards ceded per contest.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Raiders vs. Chiefs Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Toss Up (Spread: Chiefs by 10) Toss Up (40.5) Chiefs 25, Raiders 15

Raiders Betting Info

The moneyline for this contest implies a 21.1% chance of a victory for the Raiders.

Las Vegas is 7-6-1 ATS this season.

The Raiders have won their only game this year when playing as at least 10-point underdogs.

Las Vegas games have gone over the point total four out of 14 times this year.

The average total for Raiders games is 42.1 points, 1.6 more than this game's over/under.

Chiefs Betting Info

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Chiefs an 83.3% chance to win.

Kansas City has put together an 8-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Chiefs have covered the spread when playing as at least 10-point favorites in two of two chances this season.

Kansas City games have hit the over five out of 14 times this season.

The point total average for Chiefs games this season is 47, 6.5 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Raiders vs. Chiefs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Kansas City 22.8 17.5 23.7 15.9 21.9 19.1 Las Vegas 18.9 20 22.8 15.8 13.8 25.7

