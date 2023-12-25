Kansas City (9-5) will face off against their AFC West-rival, the Las Vegas Raiders (6-8) in a matchup on Monday, December 25, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs are significant favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 10.5 points. The over/under is 40.5 in the outing.

If you're planning to place some in-game bets on the Chiefs' upcoming matchup versus the Raiders, then you'll want to bookmark this page for all of the numbers and statistical trends we highlight below, which will assist you in your live betting.

Sign up to live bet on the Chiefs-Raiders matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Raiders vs Chiefs on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Raiders vs. Chiefs Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Raiders have had the lead six times, have been losing four times, and have been tied four times at the end of the first quarter this year.

The Chiefs have been winning after the first quarter in six games, have been losing after the first quarter in five games, and have been tied after the first quarter in three games in 2023.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 4.6 points in the first quarter this season. On defense, it is surrendering 3.4 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Raiders have outscored their opponent in the second quarter four times, lost eight times, and tied two times in 14 games this year.

The Chiefs have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in seven games this season, lost the second quarter in five games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in two games.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 10.3 points in the second quarter this season. On defense, it is allowing 6.1 points on average in the second quarter.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

Out of 14 games this year, the Raiders have won the third quarter three times, lost nine times, and been knotted up two times.

The Chiefs have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in eight games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in four games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in two games.

Offensively, Kansas City is averaging 5.3 points in the third quarter (eighth-ranked) this year. It is allowing three points on average in the third quarter (fourth-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

This season, the Raiders have won the fourth quarter in six games, been outscored in that quarter in seven games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in one game.

In 14 games this year, the Chiefs have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter four times, lost seven times, and tied three times.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 2.8 points in the fourth quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 4.9 points on average in that quarter.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Raiders vs. Chiefs Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Raiders have been winning four times, have been behind eight times, and have been knotted up two times at the completion of the first half this season.

At the conclusion of the first half, the Chiefs have led nine times, have been behind three times, and have been knotted up two times.

2nd Half

Through 14 games this season, the Raiders have won the second half five times, been outscored eight times, and been knotted up one time.

The Chiefs have won the second half in seven games this season, been outscored in the second half in six games, and tied in the second half in one game.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 8.1 points in the second half this season. On defense, it is allowing 7.9 points on average in the second half.

Rep the Chiefs or the Raiders with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.