LeBron James and his Los Angeles Lakers teammates will hit the court versus the Boston Celtics on Monday at 5:00 PM ET.

James put up 40 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, two steals and two blocks in his previous game, which ended in a 129-120 win against the Thunder.

We're going to examine James' prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

LeBron James Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 25.6 26.9 Rebounds 8.5 7.8 8.0 Assists 8.5 7.2 8.5 PRA -- 40.6 43.4 PR -- 33.4 34.9 3PM 1.5 2.3 2.5



LeBron James Insights vs. the Celtics

This season, he's put up 17.7% of the Lakers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 17.8 per contest.

James is averaging 5.7 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 16.2% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

James' opponents, the Celtics, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 24th, averaging 101.7 possessions per game, while his Lakers average 103.3 per game, most among NBA teams.

Conceding 109.7 points per contest, the Celtics are the third-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

The Celtics concede 42.9 rebounds per contest, ranking ninth in the league.

The Celtics are the third-ranked team in the league, allowing 24 assists per game.

The Celtics concede 14 made 3-pointers per contest, 24th-ranked in the NBA.

LeBron James vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/28/2023 44 41 9 8 6 0 0 12/13/2022 43 33 9 9 3 1 2

