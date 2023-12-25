Anthony Davis, Top Lakers Players to Watch vs. the Celtics - December 25
Monday's 5:00 PM ET game between the Boston Celtics (22-6) and the Los Angeles Lakers (16-14) at Crypto.com Arena features the Celtics' Jayson Tatum and the Lakers' Anthony Davis as players to watch.
How to Watch Lakers vs. Celtics
- Game Day: Monday, December 25
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Arena: Crypto.com Arena
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: ABC, ESPN
Lakers' Last Game
The Lakers won their previous game against the Thunder, 129-120, on Saturday. LeBron James led the way with 40 points, plus seven boards and seven assists.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|LeBron James
|40
|7
|7
|2
|2
|5
|Anthony Davis
|26
|11
|7
|1
|2
|1
|Rui Hachimura
|21
|6
|2
|1
|0
|3
Lakers vs Celtics Additional Info
|Celtics vs Lakers Injury Report
|Celtics vs Lakers Betting Trends & Stats
|Celtics vs Lakers Odds/Over/Under
Lakers Players to Watch
- Davis gives the Lakers 24.7 points, 12.3 boards and 3.1 assists per game. He also averages 1.1 steals and 2.6 blocks (fifth in league).
- James adds 25.6 points per game, plus 7.8 boards and 7.2 assists.
- The Lakers get 15.4 points, 3.1 boards and 6.3 assists per game from D'Angelo Russell.
- The Lakers receive 15.1 points, 4.6 boards and 5.0 assists per game from Austin Reaves.
- Taurean Prince's numbers for the season are 9.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, making 43.8% of his shots from the floor and 37.9% from 3-point range, with 2.0 triples per game.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Anthony Davis
|25.2
|11.2
|2.6
|1.0
|2.0
|0.6
|LeBron James
|22.3
|6.0
|7.6
|1.5
|0.6
|1.9
|Austin Reaves
|18.6
|4.5
|5.4
|0.9
|0.1
|2.6
|Taurean Prince
|12.4
|4.1
|2.1
|1.1
|0.6
|3.2
|D'Angelo Russell
|9.3
|2.0
|4.7
|1.2
|0.3
|1.4
