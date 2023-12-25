Monday's 5:00 PM ET game between the Boston Celtics (22-6) and the Los Angeles Lakers (16-14) at Crypto.com Arena features the Celtics' Jayson Tatum and the Lakers' Anthony Davis as players to watch.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Celtics

Game Day: Monday, December 25

Monday, December 25 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: ABC, ESPN

ABC, ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lakers' Last Game

The Lakers won their previous game against the Thunder, 129-120, on Saturday. LeBron James led the way with 40 points, plus seven boards and seven assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM LeBron James 40 7 7 2 2 5 Anthony Davis 26 11 7 1 2 1 Rui Hachimura 21 6 2 1 0 3

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Lakers vs Celtics Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lakers Players to Watch

Davis gives the Lakers 24.7 points, 12.3 boards and 3.1 assists per game. He also averages 1.1 steals and 2.6 blocks (fifth in league).

James adds 25.6 points per game, plus 7.8 boards and 7.2 assists.

The Lakers get 15.4 points, 3.1 boards and 6.3 assists per game from D'Angelo Russell.

The Lakers receive 15.1 points, 4.6 boards and 5.0 assists per game from Austin Reaves.

Taurean Prince's numbers for the season are 9.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, making 43.8% of his shots from the floor and 37.9% from 3-point range, with 2.0 triples per game.

Watch Tatum, Davis and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Davis 25.2 11.2 2.6 1.0 2.0 0.6 LeBron James 22.3 6.0 7.6 1.5 0.6 1.9 Austin Reaves 18.6 4.5 5.4 0.9 0.1 2.6 Taurean Prince 12.4 4.1 2.1 1.1 0.6 3.2 D'Angelo Russell 9.3 2.0 4.7 1.2 0.3 1.4

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.