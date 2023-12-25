Jayson Tatum and Anthony Davis are among the players with prop bets available when the Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers play at Crypto.com Arena on Monday (opening tip at 5:00 PM ET).

Lakers vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Monday, December 25, 2023

Monday, December 25, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC and ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs Celtics Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 27.5 (Over: -115) 12.5 (Over: -128) 3.5 (Over: +134)

Davis' 24.7 points per game are 2.8 less than Monday's over/under.

He averages 0.2 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 12.5).

Davis averages 3.1 assists, 0.4 less than his over/under on Monday.

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -118) 7.5 (Over: -130) 8.5 (Over: -111) 2.5 (Over: +122)

The 25.6 points LeBron James has scored per game this season is 1.9 fewer than his prop total set for Monday (27.5).

His per-game rebound average of 7.8 is 0.3 more than his prop bet over/under in Monday's game (7.5).

James' year-long assist average -- 7.2 per game -- is 1.3 assists lower than Monday's assist over/under (8.5).

James has averaged 2.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -120) 8.5 (Over: -120) 4.5 (Over: +100) 3.5 (Over: +118)

The 28.5 point total set for Tatum on Monday is 1.6 more than his scoring average on the season (26.9).

He has averaged the same number of rebounds as his prop bet total in Monday's game (8.5).

Tatum has averaged 4.1 assists per game, 0.4 less than Monday's assist over/under (4.5).

Tatum's three made three-pointers per game is 0.5 less than his over/under in Monday's game (3.5).

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -118) 7.5 (Over: -130) 8.5 (Over: -111) 2.5 (Over: +122)

Jaylen Brown is scoring 22.8 points per game this season, 0.7 fewer than his over/under on Monday.

He has collected 4.9 rebounds per game, 0.4 higher than his prop bet on Monday.

Brown's assists average -- 3.7 -- is 0.2 higher than Monday's over/under (3.5).

He has connected on 2.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 less than his over/under on Monday.

