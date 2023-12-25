The Boston Celtics (22-6) take the court against the Los Angeles Lakers (16-14) on December 25, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Lakers and Celtics, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Lakers vs. Celtics Game Info

When: Monday, December 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Monday, December 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Lakers vs Celtics Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Lakers Stats Insights

The Lakers are shooting 48.6% from the field, 3.9% higher than the 44.7% the Celtics' opponents have shot this season.

Los Angeles has compiled a 14-8 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.7% from the field.

The Lakers are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 14th.

The Lakers score an average of 114 points per game, only 4.3 more points than the 109.7 the Celtics allow to opponents.

Los Angeles has put together a 10-6 record in games it scores more than 109.7 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

At home the Lakers are better offensively, scoring 114.5 points per game, compared to 113.7 away. They're also better defensively, conceding 105.8 points per game at home, and 120.6 on the road.

In 2023-24 Los Angeles is allowing 14.8 fewer points per game at home (105.8) than away (120.6).

The Lakers pick up 0.4 more assists per game at home (27.5) than on the road (27.1).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Lakers Injuries