The Los Angeles Lakers (16-14) have just one player on the injury report for their matchup against the Boston Celtics (22-6) at Crypto.com Arena on Monday, December 25 at 5:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Lakers are coming off of a 129-120 victory against the Thunder in their last outing on Saturday. LeBron James recorded 40 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for the Lakers.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Gabe Vincent PG Questionable Knee 5.4 1 3

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Celtics Injuries: Kristaps Porzingis: Questionable (Ankle), Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: Questionable (Heel)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Lakers vs. Celtics Game Info

When: Monday, December 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Monday, December 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ABC and ESPN

ABC and ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Lakers vs. Celtics Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -2.5 234.5

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.