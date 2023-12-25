The Boston Celtics (22-6) square off against the Los Angeles Lakers (16-14) as just 2.5-point favorites on Monday, December 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET on ABC and ESPN. The matchup has a point total of 234.5.

Lakers vs. Celtics Odds & Info

When: Monday, December 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Monday, December 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ABC and ESPN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -2.5 234.5

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

Los Angeles has played 12 games this season that finished with a point total over 234.5 points.

Los Angeles' games this season have had an average of 228.2 points, 6.3 fewer points than this game's point total.

Los Angeles has a 13-17-0 record against the spread this year.

The Lakers have been victorious in three of the 10 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Los Angeles has won two of its six games when it is the underdog by at least +120 on the moneyline.

Los Angeles has an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Lakers vs Celtics Additional Info

Lakers vs. Celtics Over/Under Stats

Games Over 234.5 % of Games Over 234.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 10 35.7% 119.9 233.9 109.7 223.9 227.3 Lakers 12 40% 114 233.9 114.2 223.9 229.3

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

Los Angeles is 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall over its past 10 games.

The Lakers have hit the over in six of their last 10 outings.

This year, Los Angeles is 6-7-0 at home against the spread (.462 winning percentage). On the road, it is 7-10-0 ATS (.412).

The Lakers' 114 points per game are only 4.3 more points than the 109.7 the Celtics allow to opponents.

Los Angeles has put together a 9-7 ATS record and a 10-6 overall record in games it scores more than 109.7 points.

Lakers vs. Celtics Betting Splits

Lakers and Celtics Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Lakers 13-17 4-4 15-15 Celtics 15-13 13-13 15-13

Lakers vs. Celtics Point Insights

Lakers Celtics 114 Points Scored (PG) 119.9 17 NBA Rank (PPG) 6 9-7 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 11-7 10-6 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 16-2 114.2 Points Allowed (PG) 109.7 16 NBA Rank (PAPG) 3 11-8 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 12-7 14-5 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 17-2

