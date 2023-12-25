Lakers vs. Celtics: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Boston Celtics (22-6) square off against the Los Angeles Lakers (16-14) as just 2.5-point favorites on Monday, December 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET on ABC and ESPN. The matchup has a point total of 234.5.
Lakers vs. Celtics Odds & Info
- When: Monday, December 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: ABC and ESPN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Celtics
|-2.5
|234.5
Lakers Betting Records & Stats
- Los Angeles has played 12 games this season that finished with a point total over 234.5 points.
- Los Angeles' games this season have had an average of 228.2 points, 6.3 fewer points than this game's point total.
- Los Angeles has a 13-17-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Lakers have been victorious in three of the 10 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, Los Angeles has won two of its six games when it is the underdog by at least +120 on the moneyline.
- Los Angeles has an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Lakers vs Celtics Additional Info
Lakers vs. Celtics Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 234.5
|% of Games Over 234.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Celtics
|10
|35.7%
|119.9
|233.9
|109.7
|223.9
|227.3
|Lakers
|12
|40%
|114
|233.9
|114.2
|223.9
|229.3
Additional Lakers Insights & Trends
- Los Angeles is 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall over its past 10 games.
- The Lakers have hit the over in six of their last 10 outings.
- This year, Los Angeles is 6-7-0 at home against the spread (.462 winning percentage). On the road, it is 7-10-0 ATS (.412).
- The Lakers' 114 points per game are only 4.3 more points than the 109.7 the Celtics allow to opponents.
- Los Angeles has put together a 9-7 ATS record and a 10-6 overall record in games it scores more than 109.7 points.
Lakers vs. Celtics Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Lakers
|13-17
|4-4
|15-15
|Celtics
|15-13
|13-13
|15-13
Lakers vs. Celtics Point Insights
|Lakers
|Celtics
|114
|119.9
|17
|6
|9-7
|11-7
|10-6
|16-2
|114.2
|109.7
|16
|3
|11-8
|12-7
|14-5
|17-2
