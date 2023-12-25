Lakers vs. Celtics December 25 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 1:24 PM HST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Boston Celtics (16-5) match up with the Los Angeles Lakers (14-9) at 5:00 PM ET on Monday, December 25, 2023. The matchup airs on ABC and ESPN.
Lakers vs. Celtics Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, December 25
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Celtics (-1.5)
- Total: 239.5
- TV: ABC, ESPN
Lakers Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Anthony Davis gets the Lakers 23.0 points, 12.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists. He also averages 1.0 steal and 2.8 blocked shots (first in NBA).
- The Lakers are getting 24.7 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game from LeBron James this year.
- The Lakers are receiving 16.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game from D'Angelo Russell this year.
- Austin Reaves gets the Lakers 14.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game while posting 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.
- The Lakers are getting 7.0 points, 5.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Christian Wood this year.
Celtics Players to Watch
- Jayson Tatum averages 27.5 points, 4.2 assists and 8.7 boards per game.
- Jaylen Brown puts up 22.0 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game, shooting 46.2% from the field and 34.1% from downtown with 2.4 made treys per game.
- Jrue Holiday posts 12.4 points, 5.1 assists and 7.1 boards per game.
- Derrick White averages 15.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game, shooting 47.8% from the field and 41.0% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Kristaps Porzingis puts up 19.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 54.7% from the floor and 33.8% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.
Lakers vs. Celtics Stat Comparison
|Celtics
|Lakers
|117.3
|Points Avg.
|113.1
|108.8
|Points Allowed Avg.
|112.0
|47.6%
|Field Goal %
|48.4%
|36.4%
|Three Point %
|34.3%
