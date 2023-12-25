The Boston Celtics (16-5) match up with the Los Angeles Lakers (14-9) at 5:00 PM ET on Monday, December 25, 2023. The matchup airs on ABC and ESPN.

Lakers vs. Celtics Game Information

Game Day: Monday, December 25

Monday, December 25 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Favorite: Celtics (-1.5)

Celtics (-1.5) Total: 239.5

239.5 TV: ABC, ESPN

Lakers Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Anthony Davis gets the Lakers 23.0 points, 12.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists. He also averages 1.0 steal and 2.8 blocked shots (first in NBA).

The Lakers are getting 24.7 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game from LeBron James this year.

The Lakers are receiving 16.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game from D'Angelo Russell this year.

Austin Reaves gets the Lakers 14.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game while posting 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.

The Lakers are getting 7.0 points, 5.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Christian Wood this year.

Celtics Players to Watch

Jayson Tatum averages 27.5 points, 4.2 assists and 8.7 boards per game.

Jaylen Brown puts up 22.0 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game, shooting 46.2% from the field and 34.1% from downtown with 2.4 made treys per game.

Jrue Holiday posts 12.4 points, 5.1 assists and 7.1 boards per game.

Derrick White averages 15.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game, shooting 47.8% from the field and 41.0% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kristaps Porzingis puts up 19.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 54.7% from the floor and 33.8% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Lakers vs. Celtics Stat Comparison

Celtics Lakers 117.3 Points Avg. 113.1 108.8 Points Allowed Avg. 112.0 47.6% Field Goal % 48.4% 36.4% Three Point % 34.3%

