The Boston Celtics (22-6) clash with the Los Angeles Lakers (16-14) at 5:00 PM ET on Monday, December 25, 2023. The matchup airs on ABC and ESPN.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Lakers vs. Celtics matchup.

Lakers vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Monday, December 25, 2023

Monday, December 25, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC and ESPN

ABC and ESPN Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs. Celtics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Lakers vs Celtics Additional Info

Lakers vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Celtics are outscoring opponents by 10.2 points per game with a +284 scoring differential overall. They put up 119.9 points per game (sixth in the NBA) and give up 109.7 per outing (third in the league).

The Lakers have a -5 scoring differential, putting up 114 points per game (17th in league) and giving up 114.2 (16th in NBA).

These two teams are scoring 233.9 points per game between them, 0.6 fewer than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these two teams score 223.9 points per game combined, 10.6 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Boston has covered 15 times in 28 games with a spread this season.

Los Angeles has compiled a 13-17-0 ATS record so far this year.

Lakers and Celtics NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Lakers +1600 +800 - Celtics +375 +130 -

