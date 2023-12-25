Will Joshua Jacobs Score a Touchdown Against the Chiefs on Christmas in Week 16?
With the Las Vegas Raiders taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 16 (Monday at 1:00 PM ET), is Joshua Jacobs a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we analyze the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.
Will Joshua Jacobs score a touchdown against the Chiefs?
Odds to score a TD this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a TD)
- Jacobs has picked up a team-high 805 rushing yards (61.9 per game) and scored six touchdowns.
- Jacobs also has 37 catches for 296 yards (22.8 per game) on the year.
- Jacobs has scored multiple rushing touchdowns once this season, and has scored in five games.
Joshua Jacobs Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Broncos
|19
|48
|0
|2
|23
|0
|Week 2
|@Bills
|9
|-2
|0
|5
|51
|0
|Week 3
|Steelers
|17
|62
|0
|3
|18
|0
|Week 4
|@Chargers
|17
|58
|1
|8
|81
|0
|Week 5
|Packers
|20
|69
|1
|5
|20
|0
|Week 6
|Patriots
|25
|77
|0
|2
|16
|0
|Week 7
|@Bears
|11
|35
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Week 8
|@Lions
|15
|61
|1
|2
|27
|0
|Week 9
|Giants
|26
|98
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Jets
|27
|116
|0
|2
|11
|0
|Week 11
|@Dolphins
|14
|39
|0
|1
|12
|0
|Week 12
|Chiefs
|20
|110
|1
|4
|15
|0
|Week 14
|Vikings
|13
|34
|0
|2
|16
|0
