Joshua Jacobs will be up against the 15th-ranked rushing defense in the league when his Las Vegas Raiders play the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 16, on Monday at 1:00 PM ET.

In the ground game, Jacobs carried the ball 233 times for a team-best 805 yards (61.9 ypg) and has six rushing scores. Jacobs also accumulates 22.8 receiving yards per game, catching 37 passes for 296 yards.

Jacobs vs. the Chiefs

Jacobs vs the Chiefs (since 2021): 5 GP / 69.8 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

5 GP / 69.8 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD One opposing rusher has racked up 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Chiefs during the 2023 season.

Eight opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Kansas City this year.

The Chiefs have given up two or more rushing TDs to one opposing rusher this season.

Jacobs will square off against the NFL's 15th-ranked run defense this week. The Chiefs allow 110.4 yards on the ground per contest.

The Chiefs' defense is ranked sixth in the NFL with nine rushing TDs allowed so far this year.

Raiders Player Previews

Joshua Jacobs Rushing Props vs. the Chiefs

Rushing Yards: 53.5 (-111)

Jacobs Rushing Insights

Jacobs has gone over his rushing yards total in 38.5% of his opportunities (five of 13 games).

The Raiders have passed 58.2% of the time and run 41.8% this season. They rank 27th in the NFL in scoring.

He has handled 71.0% of his team's 328 rushing attempts this season (233).

Jacobs has rushed for at least one touchdown five times this season, including one game with multiple rushing TDs.

He has six total touchdowns this season (23.1% of his team's 26 offensive TDs).

He has 36 red zone carries for 72.0% of the team share (his team runs on 47.2% of its plays in the red zone).

Joshua Jacobs Receiving Props vs the Chiefs

Receiving Yards: 14.5 (-118)

Jacobs Receiving Insights

Jacobs, in six of 13 games, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Jacobs has received 11.8% of his team's 457 passing attempts this season (54 targets).

He is averaging 5.5 yards per target (114th in league play), averaging 296 yards on 54 passes thrown his way.

Jacobs does not have a TD reception this year in 13 games.

Jacobs (six red zone targets) has been targeted 10.7% of the time in the red zone (56 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Jacobs' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Vikings 12/10/2023 Week 14 13 ATT / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 11/26/2023 Week 12 20 ATT / 110 YDS / 1 TD 6 TAR / 4 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 11/19/2023 Week 11 14 ATT / 39 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 11/12/2023 Week 10 27 ATT / 116 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 11/5/2023 Week 9 26 ATT / 98 YDS / 2 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

