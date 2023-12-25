Seeking Jesper Horsted's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

Jesper Horsted Injury Status: Questionable (LP)

Reported Injury: Hamstring

The Raiders have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week: D.J. Turner (questionable/shoulder): 0 Rec Michael Mayer (out/toe): 27 Rec; 304 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs



Week 16 Injury Reports

Raiders vs. Chiefs Game Info

Game Day: December 25, 2023

December 25, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Horsted 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 1 1 4 2 0 4

Horsted Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 7 @Bears 1 1 4 0

