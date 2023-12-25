Las Vegas Raiders receiver Jakobi Meyers has a tough matchup in Week 16 (Monday at 1:00 PM ET), playing the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs are allowing the fifth-fewest passing yards in the NFL, 182.8 per game.

Meyers' stat line this year displays 59 catches for 648 yards and seven scores. He posts 49.8 yards per game, having been targeted 86 times.

Meyers vs. the Chiefs

Meyers vs the Chiefs (since 2021): 1 GP / 79 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 79 REC YPG / REC TD Kansas City has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to two opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

17 players have grabbed a TD pass against the Chiefs this year.

One opposing player has hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Kansas City on the season.

The 182.8 passing yards the Chiefs give up per outing makes them the fifth-ranked pass defense in the NFL this season.

Opponents of the Chiefs have totaled 18 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). The Chiefs' defense is 13th in the NFL in that category.

Jakobi Meyers Receiving Props vs. the Chiefs

Receiving Yards: 37.5 (-111)

Meyers Receiving Insights

In six of 13 games this year, Meyers has eclipsed the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Meyers has 18.8% of his team's target share (86 targets on 457 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 86 times, averaging 7.5 yards per target (61st in NFL).

In six of 13 games this season, Meyers has a touchdown catch, including one game with multiple TD grabs.

He has nine total touchdowns this season (34.6% of his team's 26 offensive TDs).

Meyers (14 red zone targets) has been targeted 25.0% of the time in the red zone (56 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Meyers' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Chargers 12/14/2023 Week 15 4 TAR / 2 REC / 32 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 12/10/2023 Week 14 6 TAR / 5 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 11/26/2023 Week 12 7 TAR / 6 REC / 79 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 11/19/2023 Week 11 5 TAR / 4 REC / 49 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 11/12/2023 Week 10 2 TAR / 2 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

