The Las Vegas Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs are set to square off in a Week 16 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Monday. Will Hunter Renfrow score a touchdown in this tilt? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent stats and trends.

Odds to score a TD this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a TD)

Renfrow's stat line reveals 25 catches for 255 yards. He averages 21.3 yards per game, having been targeted 36 times.

Renfrow, in 12 games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Bills 1 1 23 0 Week 3 Steelers 2 2 17 0 Week 4 @Chargers 4 2 12 0 Week 5 Packers 2 1 7 0 Week 7 @Bears 3 2 14 0 Week 8 @Lions 4 2 19 0 Week 9 Giants 3 2 32 0 Week 10 Jets 1 1 5 0 Week 11 @Dolphins 5 5 42 0 Week 12 Chiefs 4 4 38 0 Week 14 Vikings 5 3 46 0 Week 15 Chargers 2 0 0 0

