Hunter Renfrow will be running routes against the fifth-best passing defense in the NFL when his Las Vegas Raiders meet the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 16, on Monday at 1:00 PM ET.

Renfrow has 25 grabs on 36 targets for 255 yards, with an average of 21.3 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Renfrow and the Raiders with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Renfrow vs. the Chiefs

Renfrow vs the Chiefs (since 2021): 5 GP / 57.8 REC YPG / REC TD

5 GP / 57.8 REC YPG / REC TD Kansas City has allowed two opposing receivers to pick up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

17 players have grabbed a TD pass against the Chiefs this year.

One opposing player has hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Kansas City on the season.

The 182.8 passing yards the Chiefs yield per contest makes them the fifth-ranked pass defense in the league this season.

Opponents of the Chiefs have put up 18 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). The Chiefs' defense is 13th in the NFL in that category.

Watch Raiders vs Chiefs on Fubo!

Hunter Renfrow Receiving Props vs. the Chiefs

Receiving Yards: 17.5 (-118)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Renfrow with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Renfrow Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Renfrow has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 45.5% of his games (five of 11).

Renfrow has been targeted on 36 of his team's 457 passing attempts this season (7.9% target share).

He has picked up 7.1 yards per target (255 yards on 36 targets).

Having played 12 games this season, Renfrow has not had a TD reception.

Renfrow has been targeted three times in the red zone (5.4% of his team's 56 red zone pass attempts).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Renfrow's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Chargers 12/14/2023 Week 15 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 12/10/2023 Week 14 5 TAR / 3 REC / 46 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 11/26/2023 Week 12 4 TAR / 4 REC / 38 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 11/19/2023 Week 11 5 TAR / 5 REC / 42 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 11/12/2023 Week 10 1 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.