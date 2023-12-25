Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams has a tough matchup in Week 16 (Monday at 1:00 PM ET), playing the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs are conceding the fifth-fewest passing yards in the league, 182.8 per game.

Adams has put up 84 catches for a team-leading 968 yards and five TDs this campaign so far this year. He has been targeted on 140 occasions, and averages 69.1 yards receiving.

Adams vs. the Chiefs

Adams vs the Chiefs (since 2021): 4 GP / 78 REC YPG / REC TD

4 GP / 78 REC YPG / REC TD Kansas City has given up 100 or more receiving yards to two opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Chiefs have conceded a TD pass to 17 opposing players this year.

Kansas City has allowed at least two TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

Adams will play against the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this week. The Chiefs concede 182.8 passing yards per game.

So far this season, the Chiefs have conceded 18 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.3 per game. That ranks 13th in league play.

Davante Adams Receiving Props vs. the Chiefs

Receiving Yards: 65.5 (-115)

Adams Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Adams has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 42.9% of his games (six of 14).

Adams has been targeted on 140 of his team's 457 passing attempts this season (30.6% target share).

He has been targeted 140 times, averaging 6.9 yards per target (90th in NFL).

Adams has had a touchdown catch in four of 14 games this year, and he found the end zone more than once on one of those occasions.

He has five total touchdowns this season (19.2% of his team's 26 offensive TDs).

Adams has been targeted 20 times in the red zone (35.7% of his team's 56 red zone pass attempts).

Adams' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Chargers 12/14/2023 Week 15 12 TAR / 8 REC / 101 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 12/10/2023 Week 14 10 TAR / 7 REC / 53 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 11/26/2023 Week 12 7 TAR / 5 REC / 73 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 11/19/2023 Week 11 13 TAR / 7 REC / 82 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 11/12/2023 Week 10 13 TAR / 6 REC / 86 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

