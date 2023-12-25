Will D.J. Turner Play in Week 16? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
D.J. Turner did not participate in his most recent practice. The Las Vegas Raiders' Week 16 contest against the Kansas City Chiefs begins at 1:00 PM ET on Monday. If you're trying to find Turner's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.
D.J. Turner Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Shoulder
- There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Raiders this week:
- Michael Mayer (DNP/toe): 27 Rec; 304 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
Week 16 Injury Reports
Raiders vs. Chiefs Game Info
- Game Day: December 25, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Turner 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|0
|0
|0
Turner Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
