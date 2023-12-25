The Boston Celtics (22-6) hit the court against the Los Angeles Lakers (16-14) as only 2.5-point favorites on Monday, December 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET on ABC and ESPN.

Lakers vs. Celtics Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, December 25, 2023

Monday, December 25, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC and ESPN

ABC and ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs. Celtics Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 118 - Lakers 111

Lakers vs Celtics Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Celtics

Pick ATS: Celtics (- 2.5)

Celtics (- 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Celtics (-6.9)

Celtics (-6.9) Pick OU: Under (234.5)



Under (234.5) Computer Predicted Total: 229.0

The Lakers (13-17-0 ATS) have covered the spread 53.6% of the time, 10.3% less often than the Celtics (15-13-0) this year.

As a 2.5-point favorite or more in 2023-24, Boston is 13-13 against the spread compared to the 4-4 ATS record Los Angeles racks up as a 2.5-point underdog.

Boston's games have gone over the total 53.6% of the time this season (15 out of 28), which is more often than Los Angeles' games have (15 out of 30).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Celtics are 20-6, a better record than the Lakers have posted (3-7) as moneyline underdogs.

Lakers Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Lakers are 17th in the league on offense (114 points scored per game) and 16th defensively (114.2 points allowed).

Los Angeles is 13th in the league in rebounds per game (44.1) and 22nd in rebounds allowed (44.7).

With 27.2 assists per game, the Lakers are eighth in the NBA.

In terms of turnovers, Los Angeles is 21st in the NBA in committing them (13.7 per game). It is 19th in forcing them (13 per game).

Beyond the arc, the Lakers are third-worst in the league in 3-pointers made per game (10.8). They are ranked 22nd in 3-point percentage at 35.4%.

