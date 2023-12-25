Cameron Reddish and his Los Angeles Lakers teammates face off versus the Boston Celtics on Monday at 5:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on December 23, Reddish produced four points and seven assists in a 129-120 win against the Thunder.

If you'd like to make predictions on Reddish's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cameron Reddish Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 7.0 6.7 Rebounds 2.5 2.7 3.1 Assists -- 1.5 2.3 PRA -- 11.2 12.1 PR -- 9.7 9.8 3PM 1.5 0.8 0.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Reddish's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Cameron Reddish Insights vs. the Celtics

Reddish has taken 6.4 shots per game this season and made 2.5 per game, which account for 5.9% and 4.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 6.2% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 0.8 per game.

Reddish's opponents, the Celtics, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 24th, averaging 101.7 possessions per game, while his Lakers average 103.3 per game, most among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Celtics are third in the NBA, allowing 109.7 points per contest.

On the glass, the Celtics are ninth in the league, conceding 42.9 rebounds per game.

The Celtics concede 24 assists per contest, third-ranked in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Celtics have conceded 14 makes per game, 24th in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Cameron Reddish vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/17/2023 29 10 4 0 1 0 3 3/8/2023 35 10 6 2 1 0 1 11/5/2022 37 4 2 2 1 1 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.