The Los Angeles Lakers, Austin Reaves included, face the Boston Celtics on Monday at 5:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on December 23, Reaves put up 11 points and nine assists in a 129-120 win versus the Thunder.

With prop bets available for Reaves, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Austin Reaves Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 15.1 18.6 Rebounds 3.5 4.6 4.5 Assists 4.5 5.0 5.4 PRA -- 24.7 28.5 PR -- 19.7 23.1 3PM 1.5 1.7 2.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Reaves's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Austin Reaves Insights vs. the Celtics

This season, Reaves has made 5.3 shots per game, which accounts for 12.1% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 14.8% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.7 per game.

Reaves' opponents, the Celtics, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 24th, averaging 101.7 possessions per game, while his Lakers average 103.3 per game, most among NBA teams.

On defense, the Celtics have given up 109.7 points per game, which is third-best in the league.

On the glass, the Celtics are ranked ninth in the league, allowing 42.9 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Celtics are third in the NBA, allowing 24.0 per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Celtics have allowed 14.0 makes per game, 24th in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Austin Reaves vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/13/2022 36 4 4 5 0 2 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.