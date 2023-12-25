Austin Hooper will be running routes against the fourth-best passing defense in the league when his Las Vegas Raiders play the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 16, on Monday at 1:00 PM ET.

Hooper has 16 grabs for 154 yards so far this campaign. He has been targeted 20 times, and averages 11.8 yards per contest.

Hooper vs. the Chiefs

Hooper vs the Chiefs (since 2021): 3 GP / 25 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 25 REC YPG / REC TD Kansas City has given up 100 or more receiving yards to two opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Chiefs have allowed 17 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

One opposing player has caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Kansas City on the season.

The 182.8 passing yards the Chiefs give up per outing makes them the fourth-ranked pass defense in the league this season.

The Chiefs' defense ranks eighth in the league by conceding 1.3 passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (18 total passing TDs).

Raiders Player Previews

Austin Hooper Receiving Props vs. the Chiefs

Receiving Yards: 16.5 (-118)

Hooper Receiving Insights

In five of nine games this year, Hooper has eclipsed the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Hooper has 4.4% of his team's target share (20 targets on 457 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 20 times this season, averaging 7.7 yards per target.

Having played 13 games this season, Hooper has not had a TD reception.

Hooper's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Chargers 12/14/2023 Week 15 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 12/10/2023 Week 14 1 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 11/26/2023 Week 12 2 TAR / 1 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 11/19/2023 Week 11 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 11/12/2023 Week 10 1 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

