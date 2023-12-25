On Monday, the NBA slate will see Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers (16-14) hosting the Boston Celtics (22-6) at Crypto.com Arena, with the matchup starting at 5:00 PM ET.

Lakers vs. Celtics Game Info

Game Day: Monday, December 25, 2023

Monday, December 25, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC and ESPN

ABC and ESPN Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena

Anthony Davis vs. Jayson Tatum Fantasy Comparison

Stat Anthony Davis Jayson Tatum Total Fantasy Pts 1331.9 1171.2 Fantasy Pts Per Game 49.3 43.4 Fantasy Rank 15 6

Anthony Davis vs. Jayson Tatum Insights

Anthony Davis & the Lakers

Davis gets the Lakers 24.7 points, 12.3 boards and 3.1 assists per contest. He also averages 1.1 steals and 2.6 blocks (fifth in league).

The Lakers have a -5 scoring differential, putting up 114 points per game (17th in league) and conceding 114.2 (16th in NBA).

The 44.1 rebounds per game Los Angeles accumulates rank 13th in the league. Their opponents record 44.7.

The Lakers make 3.2 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 10.8 (28th in the league) compared to their opponents' 14.

Los Angeles has committed 13.7 turnovers per game (21st in NBA) while forcing 13 (19th in league).

Jayson Tatum & the Celtics

Jayson Tatum's numbers for the season are 26.9 points, 4.1 assists and 8.6 boards per contest, shooting 47.9% from the field and 35.2% from downtown, with 3 made 3-pointers per game.

The Celtics' +284 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 119.9 points per game (sixth in the NBA) while allowing 109.7 per contest (third in the league).

The 47.1 rebounds per game Boston averages rank second in the NBA, and are 4.2 more than the 42.9 its opponents record per contest.

The Celtics knock down 16.4 three-pointers per game (first in the league) at a 37.8% rate (eighth-best in the NBA), compared to the 14 per game their opponents make at a 37% rate.

Boston has committed 12.5 turnovers per game (ninth in NBA action) while forcing 11.6 (29th in the league).

Anthony Davis vs. Jayson Tatum Advanced Stats

Stat Anthony Davis Jayson Tatum Plus/Minus Per Game 0.9 7.7 Usage Percentage 26.7% 29.9% True Shooting Pct 61.1% 60.3% Total Rebound Pct 18.8% 12.6% Assist Pct 14% 18%

