Anthony Davis vs. Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 6:45 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, the NBA slate will see Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers (16-14) hosting the Boston Celtics (22-6) at Crypto.com Arena, with the matchup starting at 5:00 PM ET.
Lakers vs. Celtics Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, December 25, 2023
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC and ESPN
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Arena: Crypto.com Arena
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Anthony Davis vs. Jayson Tatum Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|Anthony Davis
|Jayson Tatum
|Total Fantasy Pts
|1331.9
|1171.2
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|49.3
|43.4
|Fantasy Rank
|15
|6
Anthony Davis vs. Jayson Tatum Insights
Anthony Davis & the Lakers
- Davis gets the Lakers 24.7 points, 12.3 boards and 3.1 assists per contest. He also averages 1.1 steals and 2.6 blocks (fifth in league).
- The Lakers have a -5 scoring differential, putting up 114 points per game (17th in league) and conceding 114.2 (16th in NBA).
- The 44.1 rebounds per game Los Angeles accumulates rank 13th in the league. Their opponents record 44.7.
- The Lakers make 3.2 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 10.8 (28th in the league) compared to their opponents' 14.
- Los Angeles has committed 13.7 turnovers per game (21st in NBA) while forcing 13 (19th in league).
Jayson Tatum & the Celtics
- Jayson Tatum's numbers for the season are 26.9 points, 4.1 assists and 8.6 boards per contest, shooting 47.9% from the field and 35.2% from downtown, with 3 made 3-pointers per game.
- The Celtics' +284 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 119.9 points per game (sixth in the NBA) while allowing 109.7 per contest (third in the league).
- The 47.1 rebounds per game Boston averages rank second in the NBA, and are 4.2 more than the 42.9 its opponents record per contest.
- The Celtics knock down 16.4 three-pointers per game (first in the league) at a 37.8% rate (eighth-best in the NBA), compared to the 14 per game their opponents make at a 37% rate.
- Boston has committed 12.5 turnovers per game (ninth in NBA action) while forcing 11.6 (29th in the league).
Anthony Davis vs. Jayson Tatum Advanced Stats
|Stat
|Anthony Davis
|Jayson Tatum
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|0.9
|7.7
|Usage Percentage
|26.7%
|29.9%
|True Shooting Pct
|61.1%
|60.3%
|Total Rebound Pct
|18.8%
|12.6%
|Assist Pct
|14%
|18%
