Will Aidan O'Connell Score a Touchdown Against the Chiefs on Christmas in Week 16?
In the Week 16 game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs at 1:00 PM ET on Monday, will Aidan O'Connell score a touchdown? Continue reading for odds and info on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.
Will Aidan O'Connell score a touchdown against the Chiefs?
Odds to score a TD this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a TD)
- O'Connell has 11 yards on seven carries (1.4 ypg) this season, with one rushing touchdown.
- O'Connell has one rushing touchdown this year.
Aidan O'Connell Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 4
|@Chargers
|24
|39
|238
|0
|1
|3
|3
|1
|Week 7
|@Bears
|10
|13
|75
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 9
|Giants
|16
|25
|209
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Jets
|16
|27
|153
|1
|1
|2
|3
|0
|Week 11
|@Dolphins
|24
|41
|271
|1
|3
|1
|3
|0
|Week 12
|Chiefs
|23
|33
|248
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 14
|Vikings
|21
|32
|171
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Week 15
|Chargers
|20
|34
|248
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
