The Seattle Seahawks and the Tennessee Titans are scheduled to play in a Week 16 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Zach Charbonnet get into the end zone in this contest? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent stats and trends.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Charbonnet will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Zach Charbonnet score a touchdown against the Titans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a TD)

Charbonnet has racked up 99 carries for 428 yards (32.9 per game) and one touchdown.

Charbonnet has also tacked on 25 catches for 146 yards (11.2 per game).

Charbonnet has one rushing TD this season.

Zach Charbonnet Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Rams 3 11 0 0 0 0 Week 2 @Lions 4 16 0 2 14 0 Week 3 Panthers 9 46 0 1 -1 0 Week 4 @Giants 5 31 0 1 9 0 Week 6 @Bengals 2 5 0 2 14 0 Week 8 Browns 5 53 0 2 11 0 Week 9 @Ravens 4 8 0 1 5 0 Week 10 Commanders 6 44 0 4 18 0 Week 11 @Rams 15 47 0 6 22 0 Week 12 49ers 14 47 0 4 11 0 Week 13 @Cowboys 19 60 1 1 39 0 Week 14 @49ers 9 44 0 1 4 0 Week 15 Eagles 4 16 0 0 0 0

Rep Zach Charbonnet with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.