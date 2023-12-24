Will Will Dissly find his way into the end zone when the Seattle Seahawks and the Tennessee Titans play in Week 16 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the column below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the stats and trends you need.

Will Will Dissly score a touchdown against the Titans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a TD)

Dissly has collected 120 yards receiving on 13 catches this season, averaging 10.9 yards per game.

Having played 10 games this season, Dissly has not tallied a TD reception.

Will Dissly Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Rams 2 2 17 0 Week 2 @Lions 3 3 35 0 Week 6 @Bengals 1 1 4 0 Week 9 @Ravens 1 0 0 0 Week 10 Commanders 2 2 22 0 Week 11 @Rams 3 1 9 0 Week 12 49ers 1 1 21 0 Week 13 @Cowboys 2 0 0 0 Week 14 @49ers 1 1 3 0 Week 15 Eagles 2 2 9 0

