In the Week 16 tilt between the Seattle Seahawks and the Tennessee Titans at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Tyler Lockett score a touchdown? Read on for odds and intel on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Tyler Lockett score a touchdown against the Titans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +120 (Bet $10 to win $12.00 if he scores a TD)

Lockett has hauled in 68 passes on 102 targets for 732 yards and four scores, averaging 52.3 yards per game.

Lockett has had a touchdown catch in three of 14 games this season, and he found the end zone more than once on one of those occasions.

Tyler Lockett Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Rams 4 2 10 0 Week 2 @Lions 10 8 59 2 Week 3 Panthers 7 3 34 0 Week 4 @Giants 6 4 54 0 Week 6 @Bengals 8 6 94 0 Week 7 Cardinals 5 4 38 0 Week 8 Browns 9 8 81 1 Week 9 @Ravens 8 3 32 0 Week 10 Commanders 10 8 92 1 Week 11 @Rams 7 5 51 0 Week 12 49ers 5 3 30 0 Week 13 @Cowboys 8 5 47 0 Week 14 @49ers 6 6 89 0 Week 15 Eagles 9 3 21 0

