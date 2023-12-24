The Seattle Seahawks (7-7) face the Tennessee Titans (5-9) on Sunday, December 24, 2023 at Nissan Stadium. The Seahawks are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. An over/under of 41.5 points has been set for the contest.

Before live betting this week's game that has the Seahawks squaring off against the Titans, see the article below. We have collected all of the relevant stats and numbers you need to know for your in-game bets.

Seahawks vs. Titans Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the conclusion of the first quarter this season, the Seahawks have been winning five times, have been behind five times, and have been knotted up four times.

Seattle's offense is averaging 5.8 points in the first quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 5.1 points on average in the first quarter.

In 2023, the Titans have been leading after the first quarter in seven games, have trailed after the first quarter in six games, and have been tied after the first quarter in one game .

2nd Quarter

The Seahawks have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in four games this season, been outscored in the second quarter in eight games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in two games.

Seattle's offense is averaging 4.9 points in the second quarter this season. Defensively, it is allowing 7.5 points on average in the second quarter.

The Titans have won the second quarter six times, lost six times, and been knotted up two times in 14 games this year.

3rd Quarter

In 14 games this season, the Seahawks have outscored their opponent in the third quarter six times, lost six times, and been knotted up two times.

On offense, Seattle is averaging 4.2 points in the third quarter (17th-ranked) this season. It is surrendering 5.3 points on average in the third quarter (21st-ranked) on defense.

Looking at the third quarter, the Titans have won the third quarter in six games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in six games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in two games.

4th Quarter

Looking at scoring in the fourth quarter, the Seahawks have outscored their opponent in that quarter in five games and have been outscored in that quarter in nine games.

Seattle's offense is averaging 4.6 points in the fourth quarter this year. Defensively, it is allowing 7.6 points on average in that quarter.

So far this year, the Titans have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in two games, been outscored in that quarter in eight games, and they've tied in that quarter in four games.

Seahawks vs. Titans Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Seahawks have been winning after the first half in six games, have trailed after the first half in seven games, and have been knotted up after the first half in one game in 2023.

The Titans have been winning seven times (4-3 in those games) and have trailed seven times (1-6) at the completion of the first half.

2nd Half

The Seahawks have won the second half in five games this season (5-0 in those contests), been outscored in the second half in eight games (2-6), and they've been knotted up in the second half in one game (0-1).

Seattle's offense is averaging 8.9 points in the second half this season. On defense, it is giving up 12.9 points on average in the second half.

So far this season, the Titans have outscored their opponent in the second half in four games, and they've been outscored in the second half in 10 games.

