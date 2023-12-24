Seattle Seahawks receiver Noah Fant will be up against the Tennessee Titans and their 21st-ranked passing defense in Week 16, with kickoff at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Fant has 27 grabs on 37 targets for 355 yards, with an average of 27.3 yards per game.

Fant vs. the Titans

Fant vs the Titans (since 2021): No games

No games Tennessee has allowed seven opposing receivers to put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Titans have conceded a TD pass to 13 opposing players this year.

Tennessee has allowed at least two TD receptions to two opposing players on the season.

The 226.4 passing yards the Titans concede per outing makes them the 21st-ranked pass defense in the NFL this season.

The Titans' defense ranks third in the league with 15 passing TDs allowed so far this year.

Noah Fant Receiving Props vs. the Titans

Receiving Yards: 19.5 (-118)

Fant Receiving Insights

Fant, in eight of 13 games, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Fant has been targeted on 37 of his team's 478 passing attempts this season (7.7% target share).

He has been targeted 37 times, averaging 9.6 yards per target (14th in NFL).

Fant, in 13 games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Fant's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Eagles 12/18/2023 Week 15 5 TAR / 3 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 12/10/2023 Week 14 4 TAR / 2 REC / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 11/30/2023 Week 13 4 TAR / 3 REC / 43 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 11/23/2023 Week 12 2 TAR / 2 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 11/19/2023 Week 11 2 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

