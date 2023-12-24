The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (8-3) are 5.5-point underdogs against the TCU Horned Frogs (9-2) at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center on Sunday, December 24, 2023. The game tips at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN2. The over/under is 149.5 in the matchup.

Hawaii vs. TCU Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023

Sunday, December 24, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under TCU -5.5 149.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rainbow Warriors Betting Records & Stats

Hawaii and its opponents have combined to score more than 149.5 points twice this season.

The average over/under for Hawaii's matchups this season is 142.8, 6.7 fewer points than this game's point total.

Hawaii is 2-5-0 against the spread this season.

Hawaii was defeated in both of the games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Rainbow Warriors have played as an underdog of +195 or more once this season and lost that game.

Hawaii has an implied victory probability of 33.9% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Hawaii vs. TCU Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total TCU 6 54.5% 88.5 164.8 70.1 136.6 151.2 Hawaii 2 28.6% 76.3 164.8 66.5 136.6 139.4

Additional Hawaii Insights & Trends

The Rainbow Warriors' 76.3 points per game are 6.2 more points than the 70.1 the Horned Frogs allow.

Hawaii is 2-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall when it scores more than 70.1 points.

Hawaii vs. TCU Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) TCU 5-6-0 5-4 6-5-0 Hawaii 2-5-0 0-1 5-2-0

Hawaii vs. TCU Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

TCU Hawaii 13-4 Home Record 12-5 4-7 Away Record 6-4 8-8-0 Home ATS Record 5-9-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-4-0 77.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 67.4 72.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.4 9-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-7-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-4-0

