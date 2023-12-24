The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (8-3) play the TCU Horned Frogs (9-2) on Sunday, December 24, 2023 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. It begins at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN2.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the TCU vs. Hawaii matchup in this article.

Hawaii vs. TCU Game Info

When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Hawaii vs. TCU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total TCU Moneyline Hawaii Moneyline BetMGM TCU (-5.5) 149.5 -250 +195

Hawaii vs. TCU Betting Trends

Hawaii has won two games against the spread this season.

The Rainbow Warriors have not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs.

TCU has put together a 5-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

Horned Frogs games have hit the over six out of 11 times this season.

