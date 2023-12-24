The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (8-3) play the TCU Horned Frogs (9-2) on Sunday, December 24, 2023 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. It tips at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN2.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Hawaii vs. TCU Game Info

When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Hawaii Stats Insights

The Rainbow Warriors are shooting 47.1% from the field, 4.2% higher than the 42.9% the Horned Frogs' opponents have shot this season.

Hawaii has compiled a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.9% from the field.

The Rainbow Warriors are the 248th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Horned Frogs sit at 57th.

The Rainbow Warriors score 6.2 more points per game (76.3) than the Horned Frogs give up to opponents (70.1).

When it scores more than 70.1 points, Hawaii is 6-0.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Hawaii Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Hawaii averaged 67.4 points per game at home last season, and the same number on the road.

The Rainbow Warriors allowed 59.7 points per game at home last season, and 65.1 on the road.

Hawaii sunk more 3-pointers at home (7 per game) than away (6.8) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.6%) than away (34.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hawaii Upcoming Schedule