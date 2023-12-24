How to Watch Hawaii vs. TCU on TV or Live Stream - December 24
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 8:29 AM HST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (8-3) play the TCU Horned Frogs (9-2) on Sunday, December 24, 2023 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. It tips at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN2.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Hawaii vs. TCU Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Hawaii Stats Insights
- The Rainbow Warriors are shooting 47.1% from the field, 4.2% higher than the 42.9% the Horned Frogs' opponents have shot this season.
- Hawaii has compiled a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.9% from the field.
- The Rainbow Warriors are the 248th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Horned Frogs sit at 57th.
- The Rainbow Warriors score 6.2 more points per game (76.3) than the Horned Frogs give up to opponents (70.1).
- When it scores more than 70.1 points, Hawaii is 6-0.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Hawaii Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Hawaii averaged 67.4 points per game at home last season, and the same number on the road.
- The Rainbow Warriors allowed 59.7 points per game at home last season, and 65.1 on the road.
- Hawaii sunk more 3-pointers at home (7 per game) than away (6.8) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.6%) than away (34.5%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Hawaii Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|Nevada
|L 72-66
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/21/2023
|Portland
|W 69-56
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/22/2023
|Georgia Tech
|L 73-68
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/24/2023
|TCU
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/31/2023
|CSU Fullerton
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|1/4/2024
|@ CSU Bakersfield
|-
|Icardo Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.