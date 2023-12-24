The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (8-3) play the TCU Horned Frogs (9-2) on Sunday, December 24, 2023 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. It tips at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN2.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Hawaii vs. TCU Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Hawaii Stats Insights

  • The Rainbow Warriors are shooting 47.1% from the field, 4.2% higher than the 42.9% the Horned Frogs' opponents have shot this season.
  • Hawaii has compiled a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.9% from the field.
  • The Rainbow Warriors are the 248th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Horned Frogs sit at 57th.
  • The Rainbow Warriors score 6.2 more points per game (76.3) than the Horned Frogs give up to opponents (70.1).
  • When it scores more than 70.1 points, Hawaii is 6-0.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Hawaii Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Hawaii averaged 67.4 points per game at home last season, and the same number on the road.
  • The Rainbow Warriors allowed 59.7 points per game at home last season, and 65.1 on the road.
  • Hawaii sunk more 3-pointers at home (7 per game) than away (6.8) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.6%) than away (34.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hawaii Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 Nevada L 72-66 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/21/2023 Portland W 69-56 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/22/2023 Georgia Tech L 73-68 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/24/2023 TCU - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/31/2023 CSU Fullerton - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
1/4/2024 @ CSU Bakersfield - Icardo Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.