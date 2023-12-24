Sunday's game between the TCU Horned Frogs (9-2) and Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (8-3) going head to head at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center has a projected final score of 79-72 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of TCU, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 6:30 PM ET on December 24.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Hawaii vs. TCU Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023

Time: 6:30 PM ET

TV: ESPN2

Where: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Hawaii vs. TCU Score Prediction

Prediction: TCU 79, Hawaii 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawaii vs. TCU

Computer Predicted Spread: TCU (-6.5)

TCU (-6.5) Computer Predicted Total: 151.1

Hawaii has a 2-5-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to TCU, who is 5-6-0 ATS. A total of five out of the Rainbow Warriors' games this season have gone over the point total, and six of the Horned Frogs' games have gone over.

Hawaii Performance Insights

The Rainbow Warriors' +107 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 76.3 points per game (148th in college basketball) while allowing 66.5 per outing (77th in college basketball).

Hawaii prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 1.6 boards. It is grabbing 35.1 rebounds per game (249th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 33.5 per outing.

Hawaii makes 8.4 three-pointers per game (102nd in college basketball) while shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc (103rd in college basketball). It is making 3.7 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 4.7 per game while shooting 29.9%.

The Rainbow Warriors rank 79th in college basketball with 100.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and 127th in college basketball defensively with 87.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Hawaii forces 11.7 turnovers per game (214th in college basketball) while committing 10.7 (90th in college basketball action).

