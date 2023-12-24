The December 24 matchup between the Seattle Seahawks (7-7) and the Tennessee Titans (5-9) will feature a battle between QBs Geno Smith and Ryan Tannehill. Below, we discuss all of the stats and trends you need to know about these two signal callers entering this week's matchup.

Seahawks vs. Titans Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023

Sunday, December 24, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Nissan Stadium

Nissan Stadium Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee TV: CBS

Geno Smith vs. Ryan Tannehill Matchup

Geno Smith 2023 Stats Ryan Tannehill 12 Games Played 6 64.4% Completion % 62.0% 2,918 (243.2) Passing Yards (Per Game) 1,128 (188.0) 15 Touchdowns 2 9 Interceptions 6 92 (7.7) Rushing Yards (Per game) 40 (6.7) 1 Rushing Touchdowns 1

Titans Defensive Stats

This season, the Titans are midde-of-the-road in points allowed (21.5 per game), ranking 17th in the league.

When it comes to defending the pass, Tennessee is 22nd in the NFL with 3,170 passing yards allowed (226.4 per game) and 24th in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.9).

Against the run, the Titans have given up 1,580 total rushing yards (17th in NFL) and rank seventh in yards allowed per rush attempt (3.9).

On defense, Tennessee is first in the NFL in terms of red-zone percentage allowed, with a mark of 37.3%. It is first in third-down percentage allowed at 36.8%.

Seahawks Defensive Stats

