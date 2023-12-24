Will Geno Smith find his way into the end zone when the Seattle Seahawks and the Tennessee Titans come together in Week 16 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the stats and trends you need.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Smith will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Geno Smith score a touchdown against the Titans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a TD)

Smith has collected 92 yards (7.7 per game) on 30 carries with one touchdown.

Smith has had one game with a rushing touchdown.

Geno Smith Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Rams 16 26 112 1 0 1 6 0 Week 2 @Lions 32 41 328 2 0 3 20 0 Week 3 Panthers 23 36 296 1 1 4 -4 0 Week 4 @Giants 13 20 110 1 0 0 0 0 Week 6 @Bengals 27 41 326 0 2 4 20 0 Week 7 Cardinals 18 24 219 2 1 6 10 0 Week 8 Browns 23 37 254 2 2 2 -3 0 Week 9 @Ravens 13 28 157 0 1 2 4 0 Week 10 Commanders 31 47 369 2 0 1 13 0 Week 11 @Rams 22 34 233 1 0 1 -1 0 Week 12 49ers 18 27 180 0 1 4 21 0 Week 13 @Cowboys 23 41 334 3 1 2 6 1

Rep Geno Smith with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.