Geno Smith Week 16 Preview vs. the Titans
Geno Smith has a decent matchup when his Seattle Seahawks face the Tennessee Titans in Week 16 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Titans have conceded 226.4 passing yards per game, 21st in the NFL.
Smith has compiled 2,918 passing yards this year (243.2 per game), including 15 passing TDs and nine picks. On the ground, Smith has also rushed 30 times for 92 yards and one score, averaging 7.7 yards per game.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Smith and the Seahawks with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Smith vs. the Titans
- Smith vs the Titans (since 2021): No games
- Three opposing players have registered 300 or more passing yards in an outing against Tennessee this year.
- The Titans have allowed one or more passing touchdowns to 10 opposing quarterbacks this season.
- Five opposing quarterbacks have thrown for at least two TDs in a game against Tennessee in 2023.
- The Titans have not allowed a player to throw three or more TDs against them in an outing this season.
- Smith will face the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this week. The Titans allow 226.4 passing yards per game.
- The Titans' defense ranks third in the league by giving up 1.1 passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (15 total passing TDs).
Watch Seahawks vs Titans on Fubo!
Geno Smith Passing Props vs. the Titans
- Passing Yards: 230.5 (-115)
- Passing TDs: 1.5 (+110)
Put your picks to the test and bet on Smith with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Smith Passing Insights
- Smith has exceeded his passing yards prop total in six of 12 opportunities this year.
- The Seahawks pass on 59.8% of their plays and run on 40.2%. They are 18th in NFL action in points scored.
- Smith is No. 9 in the NFL averaging 7.3 yards per attempt (2,918 total yards passing).
- Smith has completed at least one touchdown pass in nine of 12 games, including multiple TDs five times.
- He has 57.1% of his team's 28 offensive touchdowns this season (16).
- Smith accounts for 44.9% of his team's red zone plays, with 53 of his total 402 passing attempts inside the opponent's red zone.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Smith's Recent Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Passing Stats
|Rushing Stats
|at Cowboys
|11/30/2023
|Week 13
|23-for-41 / 334 YDS / 3 TDs / 1 INT
|2 ATT / 6 YDS / 1 TD
|vs. 49ers
|11/23/2023
|Week 12
|18-for-27 / 180 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT
|4 ATT / 21 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Rams
|11/19/2023
|Week 11
|22-for-34 / 233 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs
|1 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Commanders
|11/12/2023
|Week 10
|31-for-47 / 369 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs
|1 ATT / 13 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Ravens
|11/5/2023
|Week 9
|13-for-28 / 157 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT
|2 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.