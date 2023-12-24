Will D'Wayne Eskridge Play in Week 16? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
D'Wayne Eskridge did not participate in his most recent practice. The Seattle Seahawks match up with the Tennessee Titans at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 16. If you're looking for Eskridge's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.
D'Wayne Eskridge Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ribs
- No other receiver is listed on the injury report for the Seahawks.
Week 16 Injury Reports
Seahawks vs. Titans Game Info
- Game Day: December 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Eskridge 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Eskridge Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 8
|Browns
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|@Rams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 12
|49ers
|0
|0
|0
