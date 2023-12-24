The Seattle Seahawks' D.K. Metcalf will face the Tennessee Titans' defense and Sean Murphy-Bunting in Week 16 action at Nissan Stadium. See below for more stats and analysis on the Seahawks receivers' matchup versus the Titans pass defense.

Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Seahawks vs. Titans Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023

Sunday, December 24, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Nissan Stadium

Nissan Stadium Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!

D.K. Metcalf Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Titans 136.2 10.5 15 61 9.59

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

D.K. Metcalf vs. Sean Murphy-Bunting Insights

D.K. Metcalf & the Seahawks' Offense

D.K. Metcalf leads his squad with 942 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 56 catches (out of 99 targets) and scored seven touchdowns.

Looking at the passing game, Seattle is No. 15 in the NFL, at 230.4 yards per game (3,225 total passing yards).

The Seahawks are scoring 21.4 points per game, 18th in the league.

Seattle ranks 18th in the NFL in pass rate, averaging 34.1 pass attempts per game (478 total pass attempts).

In the red zone, the Seahawks rank 13th in the league in pass attempts, airing it out 57 times, with a red-zone pass rate of 48.3%.

Sean Murphy-Bunting & the Titans' Defense

Sean Murphy-Bunting has picked off a team-leading one pass. He also has 48 tackles, two TFL, and six passes defended to his name.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Tennessee is midde-of-the-road this year, ranking 21st in the NFL in passing yards allowed with 3,170 (226.4 per game).

So far this year, the Titans are midde-of-the-road in points allowed (21.5 per game), ranking 17th in the league.

Tennessee has allowed seven players to amass more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

13 players have hauled in a touchdown against the Titans this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

D.K. Metcalf vs. Sean Murphy-Bunting Advanced Stats

D.K. Metcalf Sean Murphy-Bunting Rec. Targets 99 51 Def. Targets Receptions 56 6 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 16.8 33 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 942 48 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 72.5 4 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 299 2 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 18 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 7 1 Interceptions

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.