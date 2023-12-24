When the Seattle Seahawks clash with the Tennessee Titans in Week 16, D.K. Metcalf will be up against a Titans pass defense featuring Roger McCreary. For more stats and insights on this matchup, continue reading.

Seahawks vs. Titans Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023

Sunday, December 24, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Nissan Stadium

Nissan Stadium Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

D.K. Metcalf Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Titans 136.2 10.5 15 61 9.57

D.K. Metcalf vs. Roger McCreary Insights

D.K. Metcalf & the Seahawks' Offense

D.K. Metcalf leads his squad with 942 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 56 catches (out of 99 targets) and scored seven touchdowns.

Looking at passing yards, Seattle has 3,225 (230.4 per game), 15th in the league.

The Seahawks are 18th in the league in scoring offense, at 21.4 points per game.

Seattle, which is averaging 34.1 pass attempts per game, ranks 18th in the NFL.

In the red zone, the Seahawks rank 13th in the NFL in pass attempts, throwing the ball 57 times, with a red-zone pass rate of 48.3%.

Roger McCreary & the Titans' Defense

Roger McCreary has picked off a team-leading one pass. He also has 63 tackles, 5.0 TFL, two sacks, and five passes defended to his name.

When it comes to defending against the pass, Tennessee's defense is 22nd in the NFL with 3,170 passing yards allowed (226.4 per game) and third with 15 passing touchdowns allowed.

This season, the Titans are 17th in the NFL in points allowed (21.5 per game) and 19th in total yards allowed (339.3 per game).

Tennessee has allowed seven players to pick up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

The Titans have given up a touchdown pass to 13 players this season.

D.K. Metcalf vs. Roger McCreary Advanced Stats

D.K. Metcalf Roger McCreary Rec. Targets 99 50 Def. Targets Receptions 56 5 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 16.8 33 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 942 63 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 72.5 5.7 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 299 5.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 18 2.0 Sacks Rec. TDs 7 1 Interceptions

