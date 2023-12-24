With the Seattle Seahawks playing the Tennessee Titans in Week 16 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is D.K. Metcalf a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we break down the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will D.K. Metcalf score a touchdown against the Titans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +100 (Bet $10 to win $10.00 if he scores a TD)

Metcalf has 56 catches (99 targets) and leads the Seahawks with 942 yards receiving (72.5 per game) plus seven TDs.

Metcalf has hauled in a touchdown pass in five of 13 games this season, including more than one TD reception in one contest.

D.K. Metcalf Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Rams 5 3 47 1 Week 2 @Lions 6 6 75 0 Week 3 Panthers 8 6 112 0 Week 4 @Giants 4 3 34 1 Week 6 @Bengals 9 4 69 0 Week 8 Browns 14 5 67 0 Week 9 @Ravens 4 1 50 0 Week 10 Commanders 12 7 98 0 Week 11 @Rams 9 5 94 1 Week 12 49ers 9 3 32 0 Week 13 @Cowboys 8 6 134 3 Week 14 @49ers 5 2 52 1 Week 15 Eagles 6 5 78 0

