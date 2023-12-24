Seattle Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf will face a mediocre pass defense in Week 16 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), versus the Tennessee Titans. The Titans are ranked 21st in terms of passing yards allowed, at 226.4 per game.

Metcalf has caught 56 balls (on 99 targets) for a team-leading 942 yards (72.5 per game) and seven scores so far this year.

Metcalf vs. the Titans

Metcalf vs the Titans (since 2021): 1 GP / 53 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 53 REC YPG / REC TD Seven players have recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Tennessee in the 2023 season.

The Titans have allowed 13 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Two opposing players have hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Tennessee on the season.

Metcalf will face the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this week. The Titans concede 226.4 passing yards per game.

The Titans' defense ranks third in the league with 15 passing TDs allowed so far this year.

D.K. Metcalf Receiving Props vs. the Titans

Receiving Yards: 62.5 (-115)

Metcalf Receiving Insights

Metcalf, in nine of 13 games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Metcalf has 20.7% of his team's target share (99 targets on 478 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 99 times, averaging 9.5 yards per target (16th in NFL).

Metcalf has had a touchdown catch in five of 13 games this year, and he found the end zone more than once on one of those occasions.

He has 25.0% of his team's 28 offensive touchdowns this season (seven).

Metcalf (18 red zone targets) has been targeted 31.6% of the time in the red zone (57 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Metcalf's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Eagles 12/18/2023 Week 15 6 TAR / 5 REC / 78 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 12/10/2023 Week 14 5 TAR / 2 REC / 52 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 11/30/2023 Week 13 8 TAR / 6 REC / 134 YDS / 3 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 11/23/2023 Week 12 9 TAR / 3 REC / 32 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 11/19/2023 Week 11 9 TAR / 5 REC / 94 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

