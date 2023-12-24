Seeking an up-to-date view of the Big West and how each team measures up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the contenders from the pretenders.

Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

1. Cal Poly

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 22-8

4-6 | 22-8 Overall Rank: 116th

116th Strength of Schedule Rank: 45th

45th Last Game: W 72-55 vs Sacramento State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ CSU Northridge

@ CSU Northridge Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29

2. Long Beach State

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 21-8

5-5 | 21-8 Overall Rank: 126th

126th Strength of Schedule Rank: 56th

56th Last Game: L 85-77 vs USC

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: CSU Fullerton

CSU Fullerton Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29

3. UC Irvine

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 23-7

6-4 | 23-7 Overall Rank: 130th

130th Strength of Schedule Rank: 195th

195th Last Game: L 69-63 vs Colorado State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ UC Riverside

@ UC Riverside Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29

4. Hawaii

Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 17-12

3-6 | 17-12 Overall Rank: 149th

149th Strength of Schedule Rank: 23rd

23rd Last Game: L 85-46 vs UCLA

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ CSU Fullerton

@ CSU Fullerton Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

5. UCSB

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 13-15

6-4 | 13-15 Overall Rank: 184th

184th Strength of Schedule Rank: 210th

210th Last Game: W 107-53 vs Life Pacific

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: UC Davis

UC Davis Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29

6. UC Davis

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 11-17

4-6 | 11-17 Overall Rank: 187th

187th Strength of Schedule Rank: 36th

36th Last Game: L 92-52 vs Stanford

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ UCSB

@ UCSB Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29

7. CSU Fullerton

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 12-18

4-6 | 12-18 Overall Rank: 210th

210th Strength of Schedule Rank: 112th

112th Last Game: L 76-57 vs Santa Clara

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Long Beach State

@ Long Beach State Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29

8. UC Riverside

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 11-17

5-5 | 11-17 Overall Rank: 213th

213th Strength of Schedule Rank: 85th

85th Last Game: W 82-49 vs Cal Lutheran

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: UC Irvine

UC Irvine Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29

9. UCSD

Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 10-19

4-7 | 10-19 Overall Rank: 217th

217th Strength of Schedule Rank: 91st

91st Last Game: L 68-67 vs Montana

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ CSU Bakersfield

@ CSU Bakersfield Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29

10. CSU Bakersfield

Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 3-25

3-6 | 3-25 Overall Rank: 313th

313th Strength of Schedule Rank: 287th

287th Last Game: W 60-52 vs Whittier

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: UCSD

UCSD Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29

11. CSU Northridge

Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 3-26

2-8 | 3-26 Overall Rank: 323rd

323rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 168th

168th Last Game: L 77-74 vs Loyola Marymount

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game