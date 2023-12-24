Who’s the Best Team in the Big West? See our Weekly Women's Big West Power Rankings
Seeking an up-to-date view of the Big West and how each team measures up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the contenders from the pretenders.
Big West Power Rankings
1. Cal Poly
- Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 22-8
- Overall Rank: 116th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 45th
- Last Game: W 72-55 vs Sacramento State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ CSU Northridge
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
2. Long Beach State
- Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 21-8
- Overall Rank: 126th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 56th
- Last Game: L 85-77 vs USC
Next Game
- Opponent: CSU Fullerton
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
3. UC Irvine
- Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 23-7
- Overall Rank: 130th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 195th
- Last Game: L 69-63 vs Colorado State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ UC Riverside
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
4. Hawaii
- Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 17-12
- Overall Rank: 149th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 23rd
- Last Game: L 85-46 vs UCLA
Next Game
- Opponent: @ CSU Fullerton
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
5. UCSB
- Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 13-15
- Overall Rank: 184th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 210th
- Last Game: W 107-53 vs Life Pacific
Next Game
- Opponent: UC Davis
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
6. UC Davis
- Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 11-17
- Overall Rank: 187th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 36th
- Last Game: L 92-52 vs Stanford
Next Game
- Opponent: @ UCSB
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
7. CSU Fullerton
- Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 12-18
- Overall Rank: 210th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 112th
- Last Game: L 76-57 vs Santa Clara
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Long Beach State
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
8. UC Riverside
- Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 11-17
- Overall Rank: 213th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 85th
- Last Game: W 82-49 vs Cal Lutheran
Next Game
- Opponent: UC Irvine
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
9. UCSD
- Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 10-19
- Overall Rank: 217th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 91st
- Last Game: L 68-67 vs Montana
Next Game
- Opponent: @ CSU Bakersfield
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
10. CSU Bakersfield
- Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 3-25
- Overall Rank: 313th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 287th
- Last Game: W 60-52 vs Whittier
Next Game
- Opponent: UCSD
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
11. CSU Northridge
- Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 3-26
- Overall Rank: 323rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 168th
- Last Game: L 77-74 vs Loyola Marymount
Next Game
- Opponent: Cal Poly
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
