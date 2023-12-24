Find out how each Big West team stacks up against the rest of the conference by checking out our college basketball power rankings below.

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. UC Irvine

Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 26-5

7-5 | 26-5 Overall Rank: 67th

67th Strength of Schedule Rank: 43rd

43rd Last Game: L 78-65 vs New Mexico

Next Game

Opponent: UC Riverside

UC Riverside Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29

10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Hawaii

Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 24-6

8-4 | 24-6 Overall Rank: 102nd

102nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 184th

184th Last Game: L 65-51 vs TCU

Next Game

Opponent: CSU Fullerton

CSU Fullerton Game Time: 12:00 AM ET on Sunday, December 31

12:00 AM ET on Sunday, December 31 TV Channel: Spectrum Sports

3. UCSB

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 18-10

7-3 | 18-10 Overall Rank: 148th

148th Strength of Schedule Rank: 213th

213th Last Game: W 94-81 vs Howard

Next Game

Opponent: @ UC Davis

@ UC Davis Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29

9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

4. UCSD

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 17-13

6-6 | 17-13 Overall Rank: 153rd

153rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 142nd

142nd Last Game: L 71-67 vs Cal

Next Game

Opponent: CSU Bakersfield

CSU Bakersfield Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29

10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Long Beach State

Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 19-11

8-4 | 19-11 Overall Rank: 156th

156th Strength of Schedule Rank: 137th

137th Last Game: W 107-78 vs Cal State Dominguez Hills

Next Game

Opponent: @ CSU Fullerton

@ CSU Fullerton Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29

10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. CSU Northridge

Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 19-11

9-3 | 19-11 Overall Rank: 186th

186th Strength of Schedule Rank: 357th

357th Last Game: W 82-70 vs Montana State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Cal Poly

@ Cal Poly Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29

10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. UC Davis

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 9-20

5-6 | 9-20 Overall Rank: 233rd

233rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 295th

295th Last Game: W 80-57 vs UC Merced

Next Game

Opponent: UCSB

UCSB Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29

9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

8. UC Riverside

Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 8-22

5-7 | 8-22 Overall Rank: 252nd

252nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 104th

104th Last Game: W 82-67 vs Idaho

Next Game

Opponent: @ UC Irvine

@ UC Irvine Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29

10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. CSU Fullerton

Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 10-20

7-5 | 10-20 Overall Rank: 259th

259th Strength of Schedule Rank: 166th

166th Last Game: W 67-56 vs Pacific

Next Game

Opponent: Long Beach State

Long Beach State Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29

10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. CSU Bakersfield

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 7-22

5-6 | 7-22 Overall Rank: 279th

279th Strength of Schedule Rank: 240th

240th Last Game: W 96-76 vs South Dakota

Next Game

Opponent: @ UCSD

@ UCSD Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29

10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

11. Cal Poly

Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 4-27

4-8 | 4-27 Overall Rank: 316th

316th Strength of Schedule Rank: 263rd

263rd Last Game: W 66-53 vs Omaha

Next Game