Who’s the Best Team in the Big West? See our Weekly Big West Power Rankings
Find out how each Big West team stacks up against the rest of the conference by checking out our college basketball power rankings below.
Big West Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. UC Irvine
- Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 26-5
- Overall Rank: 67th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 43rd
- Last Game: L 78-65 vs New Mexico
Next Game
- Opponent: UC Riverside
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. Hawaii
- Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 24-6
- Overall Rank: 102nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 184th
- Last Game: L 65-51 vs TCU
Next Game
- Opponent: CSU Fullerton
- Game Time: 12:00 AM ET on Sunday, December 31
- TV Channel: Spectrum Sports
3. UCSB
- Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 18-10
- Overall Rank: 148th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 213th
- Last Game: W 94-81 vs Howard
Next Game
- Opponent: @ UC Davis
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
4. UCSD
- Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 17-13
- Overall Rank: 153rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 142nd
- Last Game: L 71-67 vs Cal
Next Game
- Opponent: CSU Bakersfield
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. Long Beach State
- Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 19-11
- Overall Rank: 156th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 137th
- Last Game: W 107-78 vs Cal State Dominguez Hills
Next Game
- Opponent: @ CSU Fullerton
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. CSU Northridge
- Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 19-11
- Overall Rank: 186th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 357th
- Last Game: W 82-70 vs Montana State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Cal Poly
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. UC Davis
- Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 9-20
- Overall Rank: 233rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 295th
- Last Game: W 80-57 vs UC Merced
Next Game
- Opponent: UCSB
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
8. UC Riverside
- Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 8-22
- Overall Rank: 252nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 104th
- Last Game: W 82-67 vs Idaho
Next Game
- Opponent: @ UC Irvine
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
9. CSU Fullerton
- Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 10-20
- Overall Rank: 259th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 166th
- Last Game: W 67-56 vs Pacific
Next Game
- Opponent: Long Beach State
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
10. CSU Bakersfield
- Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 7-22
- Overall Rank: 279th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 240th
- Last Game: W 96-76 vs South Dakota
Next Game
- Opponent: @ UCSD
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
11. Cal Poly
- Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 4-27
- Overall Rank: 316th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 263rd
- Last Game: W 66-53 vs Omaha
Next Game
- Opponent: CSU Northridge
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
