The Villanova Wildcats (8-4, 1-0 Big East) are traveling to face the DePaul Blue Demons (2-8, 0-0 Big East) for a matchup of Big East rivals at Wintrust Arena, tipping off at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023.

Villanova vs. DePaul Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: FOX Sports Networks

Villanova Stats Insights

This season, the Wildcats have a 40.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.2% lower than the 45.5% of shots the Blue Demons' opponents have knocked down.

Villanova has a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.5% from the field.

The Wildcats are the 112th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blue Demons sit at 346th.

The 72.8 points per game the Wildcats score are the same as the Blue Demons allow.

Villanova has a 5-0 record when scoring more than 76.3 points.

DePaul Stats Insights

The Blue Demons have shot at a 44% clip from the field this season, three percentage points greater than the 41% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.

DePaul is 2-6 when it shoots better than 41% from the field.

The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the nation, the Blue Demons rank 359th.

The Blue Demons put up just 3.7 more points per game (68.5) than the Wildcats give up (64.8).

When DePaul gives up fewer than 72.8 points, it is 2-2.

Villanova Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last season, Villanova averaged 3.8 more points per game (70.4) than it did away from home (66.6).

Defensively the Wildcats were better in home games last season, giving up 65.1 points per game, compared to 68.6 in away games.

At home, Villanova averaged 0.8 more three-pointers per game (8.4) than in away games (7.6). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (34.2%) compared to when playing on the road (30.9%).

DePaul Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

DePaul averaged 75.4 points per game at home last season, and 66.4 on the road.

The Blue Demons conceded more points at home (77.5 per game) than away (77.4) last season.

DePaul made more 3-pointers at home (9.5 per game) than on the road (7.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (40%) than away (33.7%).

Villanova Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/5/2023 @ Kansas State L 72-71 Bramlage Coliseum 12/9/2023 UCLA W 65-56 Wells Fargo Center 12/20/2023 @ Creighton W 68-66 CHI Health Center Omaha 12/23/2023 @ DePaul - Wintrust Arena 1/3/2024 Xavier - The William B. Finneran Pavilion 1/6/2024 St. John's - The William B. Finneran Pavilion

DePaul Upcoming Schedule